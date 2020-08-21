Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Whales breaching off the Mackay coast as they swam past Lamberts Lookout on Sunday. Picture: Rae Wilson
Whales breaching off the Mackay coast as they swam past Lamberts Lookout on Sunday. Picture: Rae Wilson
Pets & Animals

Having a whale of a time off Lamberts Lookout

Rae Wilson
, rae.wilson@news.com.au
21st Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT doesn't matter how many times you see a whale breach the ocean's surface, it is a magical experience.

It's hard to say how many of these majestic creatures cruised past Lamberts Lookout over lunch time on Sunday but there were dozens of onlookers capturing each moment they came up to breathe on their phones and cameras.

More stories:

WATCH: What it's like to swim with whale sharks

Shark feeding frenzy caught on camera

SEX TAPE: Amorous pair busted in man's shed

Snakes battle it out on Blacks Beach

One pair made their way from just in front of the ships lining up for Hay Point and Dalrymple Bay all the way past St Bees and Keswick Island towards the Whitsundays.

There was a lot of tail and pectoral slapping, much to the delight of the crowd.

It's hard to capture them so far off shore without a long lens but here's a few snapshots as they went past.

 

Photos
View Gallery
lamberts beach lamberts beach lookout mackay travel whales whale watching whatson
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandmother ‘disappointed’ in herself for having drugs

        Premium Content Grandmother ‘disappointed’ in herself for having drugs

        Crime Cindy Isobel Clarke was found with drugs and a utensil during a search.

        Gladstone ‘needs a level 4 hospital to attract doctors’

        Premium Content Gladstone ‘needs a level 4 hospital to attract doctors’

        News Gladstone is perfectly positioned, with a public and private hospital on the same...

        Bruce Highway must be dual carriageway: O’Dowd

        Premium Content Bruce Highway must be dual carriageway: O’Dowd

        News “Until we get a four-lane dual carriageway...we will continue to see these serious...

        Drug-driver said she hadn’t taken drugs for 7 days

        Premium Content Drug-driver said she hadn’t taken drugs for 7 days

        Crime Sarah Maree Zimmerlie’s drug test returned a positive.