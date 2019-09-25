HAVE YOUR SAY: Residents to decide new cinema for Gladstone

RESIDENTS will soon be able to have their say on the proposed development of a cinema at Yaralla Sports Club.

This week the club announced it had lodged a development application with the council to build a cinema as part of an extension of the club.

An artist's impression of Yaralla Sports Club's proposed cinema complex.



If approved, Cam Cinemas PL will relocate from its Dawson Rd location to Yaralla.

The council confirmed the application was lodged July 4.

Gladstone region Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said the site was in the Local Government Infrastructure Planning Area and might be eligible for an infrastructure discount.

He said Yaralla was preparing for public consultation. Once completed, the application would be assessed and decided at a council meeting.