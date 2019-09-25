Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An artist's impression of Yaralla Sports Club's proposed cinema complex.
An artist's impression of Yaralla Sports Club's proposed cinema complex.
News

HAVE YOUR SAY: Residents to decide new cinema for Gladstone

Tegan Annett
by
25th Sep 2019 11:57 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS will soon be able to have their say on the proposed development of a cinema at Yaralla Sports Club.
This week the club announced it had lodged a development application with the council to build a cinema as part of an extension of the club.

An artist's impression of Yaralla Sports Club's proposed cinema complex.
An artist's impression of Yaralla Sports Club's proposed cinema complex.


If approved, Cam Cinemas PL will relocate from its Dawson Rd location to Yaralla.
The council confirmed the application was lodged July 4.
Gladstone region Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said the site was in the Local Government Infrastructure Planning Area and might be eligible for an infrastructure discount.
He said Yaralla was preparing for public consultation. Once completed, the application would be assessed and decided at a council meeting.

More Stories

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Plans for drumlines at Tannum Sands

    premium_icon REVEALED: Plans for drumlines at Tannum Sands

    News THE State Government will increase drumlines at Tannum Sands by fourfold, despite pulling more than 100 others from the water across the state.

    Man wreaked ‘havoc’ at Auckland Point Lookout

    premium_icon Man wreaked ‘havoc’ at Auckland Point Lookout

    News A MAN has been fined in court after a drunken rampage at Auckland Point Lookout...

    NEW DATA: Gladstone’s surprising superannuation statistics

    premium_icon NEW DATA: Gladstone’s surprising superannuation statistics

    News New data shows the Flynn electorate’s average super account balance is $110,593.

    • 25th Sep 2019 11:43 AM
    Musical goes from green to ruby slippers

    premium_icon Musical goes from green to ruby slippers

    News It’s time to follow the yellow brick road and get your tickets for the 2020...