HAVE YOUR SAY: Report on port’s future released

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
A REPORT which identifies areas for future development around the Port of Gladstone has gone to public consultation.

The draft port overlay for the priority Port of Gladstone, released earlier this month, outlines areas for potential development and could assist governing bodies in their decision-making for future upgrades.

The release of the draft overlay report follows finalisation of the long-term masterplan last November.

“The need to balance economic, environmental, and community outcomes may be necessary where the scale of precincts include a broad range of land uses, environmental values, and economic activities,” it said.

The document includes benchmarks for the protection of sea turtle nesting areas and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, as well as outlining precincts for future marine infrastructure, port industry and commerce, and infrastructure and supply chain upgrades.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting chief executive Craig Walker said Gladstone was one of four priority ports recognised as fundamental to the state’s economic growth.

“The Queensland Government has taken a very collaborative approach to the development of the Port Overlay, proactively engaging with residents, Gladstone Regional Council and GPC,” Mr Walker said.

Mayor Matt Burnett said council employees from relevant specialist areas would attend the consultation workshops. Public information sessions will be held on November 20 at CQUniversity Marine Campus from 7-9pm and on December 4 at Gladstone Library from 5.30-7.30pm.

Gladstone Observer

