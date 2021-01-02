Menu
Plans for the new proposed cinema at the Yaralla Sports Club.
Business

Have your say on the proposed cinema

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
2nd Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Gladstone residents will have a chance to give feedback on a cinema proposed to be built at the Yaralla sports club.

An application was lodged with the Gladstone Regional Council for the new movie theatre in November last year.

This follows a previous application which was approved by the council but later stopped when the landlords of the existing cinema took the matter to court.

The new proposal would see a modified design to the original cinema built at the 20 O’Connell St location.

Yaralla Sports Club chief executive officer Will Schroder told The Observer in November the new proposal was essentially the same as the previous one and would still include two Gold Room lounges, six standard cinemas, a games room, candy bar and outdoor seating, working in conjunction with Gladstone Cinemas.

The proposed cinema would operate between 9am and 1am out of a new, single-storey building which would have capacity for up to 468 people.

The building would sit alongside and be integrated into the existing Yaralla Sports Club, Gladstone Events Centre, Mercure Hotel and Fitness Centre.

Residents are now invited to make submissions on the proposal.

The view the application and provide feedback visit here.

