Have your say on region’s road networks

RESIDENTS are being asked to have their say on the design of roads, footpaths and street parking in the region.

Gladstone Regional Council yesterday launched a platform within its Conversations portal to encourage the community to share its thoughts on the road network.

The community engagement forms are part of the council’s three-year policy review cycle, in this case a review into the policy that sets out the region’s road design standards.

Councillor Desley O’Grady said the engagement would help the council better understand the needs and preferences of the community.

“These views and ideas can help pave the way for better road design in order to provide safer and easier travel around our suburbs and our region,” Ms O’Grady said.

To have your say, visit conversations.gladstone.qld.gov.au by June 15.