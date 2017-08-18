Have your say on $885k project to transform popular Boyne park

GRIND rails, pump tracks and half pipes have the Gladstone Regional Council tantalised over creating a "signature project” for Boyne Island and Tannum Sands.

The council is asking for community feedback about upgrade options for Bray Park's skate park for a long overdue facelift.

Hoping for about $885,000 to splash on a pump track and skate park for Boyne Island, the council declared it's time to start putting together of list of what people want most.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett told his team this week it was time to talk about something "very exciting” when they kicked off discussions about the upgrades at this week's council meeting.

With hopes of making it as popular as the Gladstone pump track, an application is with the State Government's Works for Queensland program for $885,000 to transform the Bray Park area.

The council has also allocated funding for the planning, design and approvals for the skate park component in this year's budget.

Confident in their chances on securing the cash, the council is inviting the community for an on-site consultation session on Wednesday, September 6.

The SUNfest skateboard workshop at Brey Park, Boyne Island. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA160116SGAL

Boyne Tannum resident and councillor Kahn Goodluck said he was looking forward to seeing a "signature project” for the region.

He invited residents to share what they want to see at the skate park on Wednesday, September 6.

"This is an opportunity for community members to come along and chat about options in relation to the skate park,” Cr Goodluck said.

Meanwhile councillor Cindi Bush said during chats with local teens she was told they wanted "grind rails” at the new park.

Cr Burnett also said the council will open expressions of interest from qualified and experienced organisations for the design and construction of the Bray Park skate park/pump track.

"The existing skate park is nearing the end of its useful life and this project aims to develop an integrated high energy precinct for all ages for use with BMX bikes, skateboards and scooters,” Cr Burnett said.

The informal chat session on Wednesday, September 6 will be held at the Bray Park skate park from 3.30pm to 4.30pm with no RSVPs required.