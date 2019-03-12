HAVE YOUR SAY: Next stage for $500m solar farm

Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, and Acciona managing director Brett Wickham.

RESIDENTS can have their say on a proposed 265 megawatt solar farm at Aldoga.

The State Government will open public consultation this week for the $500 million Acciona renewable energy project.

Residents can have their say on the application for a material change of use for the solar farm within the State Development Area.

The SDA application is for a 777-hectare solar farm consisting of one million solar panels to generate enough power for 122,000 homes, a substation and associated infrastructure.

The project was announced in April last year when the Spanish energy giant signed a 30-year lease with the State Government.

At the time State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Minister Cameron Dick said the project represented a "major boost" to the community economically, environmentally and socially.

It is estimated it would create up to 240 construction jobs for 12 months and 10 ongoing jobs.

The solar farm would operate from November 2020 to December 2050.

The company was chosen from 16 proposals put to the State Government after it made the 1250 hectares of state-owned land available for a renewable project.

Public consultation will be open from March 13 to April 4. Visit haveyoursay.dsd.qld.gov.au or phone 1800 001 048.