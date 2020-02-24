HAVE YOUR SAY: New dog on and off leash areas proposed

RESIDENTS may no longer be able to walk their dogs at Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands under a proposed new council policy.

At the recent Gladstone ­Regional Council meeting it was resolved to go to public consultation for feedback on proposed dog on-leash, off-leash and prohibited areas.

In November 2019 the council began community consultation on identifying dog on-leash and off-leash areas as part of changes to proposed Animal Management Subordinate Local Law (No 1).

Seventeen people res­ponded to the consultation which led to the following proposals in Tuesday’s meeting:

Agnes Water Main Beach would be off-leash,

Boyne Island foreshore would have a designated off-leash area all year around,

Springs Beach through to the northern boundary of Deepwater will be on-leash except in turtle season,

Chinamans Beach will be off-leash except in turtle season and

Millennium Esplanade dogs would be prohibited except on the roads.

Councillor Kahn Goodluck was concerned for public safety.

“If you go to a place where there should be dogs you ­accept that risk,” Cr Goodluck said.

“But when you mix dogs with people, young children run up to the dog, pat the dog, the dog gets annoyed you’ve got potential problems there.”

Councillor Desley O’Grady proposed the area between Springs Beach and Deepwater National Park, inclusive of Chinamans Beach be closed to dogs during turtle season.

However Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said foxes in Agnes Water were more of a risk to turtles than dogs.

“It is very apparent to me the issue in relation of the destructions of nests is not dogs off leash, but foxes,” Cr Trevor said.

Denise Macartney with her dog Lily at Tannum Beach.

Gladstone region resident Denise Macartney, who often walks her border collie Lily around Tannum Sands, said she tended to agree with the proposal.

“In all honesty, we’re very, very lucky to have as much beach as we do to let our dogs go off-leash,” she said.

“It is a shame, because sometimes you like to go for a nice long walk and I think that will stop people walking down the beach with their dogs.”

The councillors voted all in favour of undertaking further community consultation.