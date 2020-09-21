Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Have your say: How does the council stack up?

Jacobbe McBride
21st Sep 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Regional Council is offering the community a chance to have its say on the council’s assets and services in a new survey.

In an effort to “keep its finger on the pulse of community perception”, the council has contracted qualified consultants Community Thrive to undertake a community perception survey.

The surveys will be used to track awareness, perceptions and priorities of Gladstone Region

residents and will run from today until Sunday, October 18.

Gladstone Region Councillor Rick Hansen said research garnered from the survey would help inform the council’s asset management strategies, service and program delivery and identify community priorities.

“The community perception survey will also be used to measure the performance of council,

community satisfaction with council, provide baseline data and provide feedback from the

community on how council’s performance can improve,” Cr Hansen said.

“Gladstone Region residents can access the survey online via council’s website or pick up a paper copy at council offices, libraries and service centres.

“Residents may also receive a phone call in relation to the community perception survey, this will be a legitimate phone call conducted by Communities Thrive.”

Visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au to access the community perception survey and have your say.

community thrive gladstone regional council surveys
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Goats roar into grand final contention

        Premium Content Goats roar into grand final contention

        News The Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats have made it to the Central Queensland Rugby Union grand final.

        ‘We’ve missed you’: Ice skating returns to Gladstone

        Premium Content ‘We’ve missed you’: Ice skating returns to Gladstone

        Whats On A winter-wonderland returns to Gladstone just in time for school holidays, with...

        UPDATE: Stolen junior netball trophies returned

        Premium Content UPDATE: Stolen junior netball trophies returned

        Crime UPDATE: A parcel of trophies stolen from a Boyne Island address has been returned.

        IN COURT: 40 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 40 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...