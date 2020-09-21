Have your say: How does the council stack up?

GLADSTONE Regional Council is offering the community a chance to have its say on the council’s assets and services in a new survey.

In an effort to “keep its finger on the pulse of community perception”, the council has contracted qualified consultants Community Thrive to undertake a community perception survey.

The surveys will be used to track awareness, perceptions and priorities of Gladstone Region

residents and will run from today until Sunday, October 18.

Gladstone Region Councillor Rick Hansen said research garnered from the survey would help inform the council’s asset management strategies, service and program delivery and identify community priorities.

“The community perception survey will also be used to measure the performance of council,

community satisfaction with council, provide baseline data and provide feedback from the

community on how council’s performance can improve,” Cr Hansen said.

“Gladstone Region residents can access the survey online via council’s website or pick up a paper copy at council offices, libraries and service centres.

“Residents may also receive a phone call in relation to the community perception survey, this will be a legitimate phone call conducted by Communities Thrive.”

Visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au to access the community perception survey and have your say.