HAVE YOUR SAY: Hospital specialist outpatient upgrades

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and CQHHS Chief Executive Steve Williamson have launched a survey for patients to have their say on what services they want to see at the new specialist outpatient department at Gladstone Hospital.

GLADSTONE residents will be the guiding force behind a new, key hospital service via an online survey launching today.

Gladstone Hospital’s incoming specialist outpatient department will replace the existing emergency department, once construction on the new emergency department is finished.

A suite of services for outpatients, people needing treatment after being discharged from hospital, means less people will need to travel for care - where it cannot be provided by a GP.

Gladstone residents participating the in the survey will have the opportunity say which services are most needed.

Central Queensland Health and Hospital Services chief executive Steve Williamson said the board knew cardiac and neurology services were important to Gladstone.

“It’s an opportunity for us to understand what services are really important to the local people so we can incorporate that into our planning,” Mr Williamson said.

He said the consultation period will run for three weeks and at the end the services will be guided by those results.

“Certainly if we end up needing to prioritise an order of which these services are delivered we’ll take strong account of the consultation feedback,” he said.

“But it’s our intention as much as possible to be able to deliver all of those requests for specialist outpatient services.”

He said this may mean some of the specialised services are delivered by Telehealth, something the hospital is seeking feedback on.

State member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the $1 million project will mean less patients have to travel for specialised treatment.

“The best part of this is we’re now asking the people of Gladstone what do they want to see as part of those categories going into that specialty outpatient department,” Mr Butcher said.

“Things like if you’re having problems with your heart and you need to go to Rockhampton to get a stress test done, you should be able to get that done here in Gladstone.”

The consultation closes on October 27.

Detailed design work for the new department will begin in November and the new service is set to begin construction once the new emergency department is fully operational.

The Outpatient Specialist Department is expected to be complete in 2021.

The consultation can be completed here: https://cqhealth.citizenspace.com/gladstone-hospital/specialist-outpatient-services-gladstone/