Gladstone Area Water Board's application for a material change of use for the relocation of its fish hatchery to Awoonga Dam.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Fish hatchery relocation another step closer

Tegan Annett , tegan.annett@gladsotneobserver.com.au
19th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE Area Water Board is another step closer to relocating its fish hatchery with the development now open for public comment.

Residents have until Friday to have their say on the proposal to relocate the hatchery from Lord St to Awoonga Dam.

In June the Queensland Government allocated $6.663 million over two years for the project.

Of those funds, $5283 million will be spent this financial year.

The new facility is expected to offer a tourist information centre and research and teaching opportunities for Gladstone students.

It would be a multi-species hatchery featuring barramundi, mangrove jack and sea mullet, which would be used to stock Lake Awoonga.

Email Gladstone Regional Council for information at info@gladstone.qld.gov.au or call 4970 0700.

