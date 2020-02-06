HAVE YOUR SAY: Electric vehicle charging plans for Benaraby

Generic picture of an electric car charging station (AAP Image/Daniel Munoz)

PLANS for an electric vehicle charging station and rest area at Benaraby are underway, and now’s the chance to have your say.

The development is open for submissions from today until February 27.

Plans for a renewable ­energy facility and service ­station propose three electric vehicle charging stations and a rest area off Jono Porter Dr.

They also illustrate two car and trailer parks.

The development permit is for a material change of use for 48541 and 48567 Bruce Highway in Benaraby.

Those interested may ­obtain a copy of the application and make a submission to Gladstone Regional Council.