MAKING A SPLASH: The Gladstone Regional Council is seeking public feedback on three potential locations for an aquatic centre at Tannum Sands. Tegan Annett

RESIDENTS can have their say now about the proposed Boyne Tannum Aquatic Centre at upcoming community events.

Gladstone Regional Council will seek feedback about the proposed project at Beach Arts Music this Saturday, held at Millennium Esplanade Tannuum Sands.

Another event will be held at Heron Room, Boyne Tannum Community Centre at Boyne Island on Thursday, March 7 from 5.45pm-7pm.

A feasibility study into building a pool within the area shortlisted three potential locations for an aquatic centre: 3 Hampton Dr, Coronation Dr and 10 Canoe Point Dr.

The council has also released an online survey and poll asking for residents' preferred location and features they would like to see included.

The community feedback received will be included in a council report for consideration on Tuesday, April 16.

The report is hoped to guide the council in making a community-led decision regarding the project, the site and what it could include.

A feasibility study which was released last month into building a pool found construction costs could range from $34 million to $39 million.

It estimated the operating costs would range from $2 million to $3 million each year. Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said based on estimates the proposed facility would require the council to explore external funding and grant opportunities.

Cr Burnett said the council had already received an overwhelming response to its community survey about the facility.

"Due to a large volume of feedback already received in relation to the proposed project, another community consultation has been arranged, in addition to this Saturday's presence at BAM," he said.

The council has also released an online survey, which is open until 5pm on Friday, March 8.