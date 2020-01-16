HAVE YOUR SAY: Agnes Water Baffle Creek link road

Concept designs for possible roads linking Agnes Water to Baffle Creek.

Concept designs for possible roads linking Agnes Water to Baffle Creek.

A COMMUNITY engagement period relating to the feasibility of an Agnes Water to Baffle Creek link road is underway.

Gladstone Regional Council, at its 17 December meeting, resolved to develop and implement a community engagement program in order to seek community feedback on identified road options.

A connectivity route between Agnes Water and south eastern communities in the Gladstone Region has been identified by the community to assist with improving access in the southern part of the region.

The community has also highlighted potential economic growth that could be derived from this route.

Five possible road alignments have been identified and Council would like to hear from the

community regarding the viability of this project.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said this period of community engagement will take place between now and 10 February with a series of public forums at various locations.

“Residents will have opportunities to provide their input in person on 18 January, 28 January, 30 January, 8 February and 9 February,” Councillor Burnett said.

“Alternatively, residents can vote on their preferred option and provide feedback via a survey on Council’s ‘Conversations’ online engagement platform anytime up until 10 February.

“Results from the survey and community engagement period will be prepared ahead of Council’s general meeting on 3 March.”

Upcoming community engagement sessions will be held at the following locations:

Agnes Water ‘Conversations with Council’ at Tom Jeffrey Park, 3pm-5pm on 18 January

Agnes Water community meeting at Agnes Water Community Centre, 5.30pm-7pm on 28

January

Baffle Creek community meeting at Baffle Creek Community Centre, 5.30pm-7pm on 30

January

Baffle Creek at Baffle Creek Community Markets, 8am-midday on 8 February

Agnes Water Rotary Markets at SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, 8am-midday on 9

February.

Visit conversations.gladstone.qld.gov.au and click on Agnes Water to Baffle Creek Link Road

Community Engagement section to have your say.