Missing woman Kerrie Hayes.
Have you seen this woman?

Darryn Nufer
24th Jan 2021 10:19 AM
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a woman reported missing from Moura, west of Biloela, since last Monday.

Kerrie Hayes, 47, was last seen at Moura on January 18, travelling in a silver Toyota Landcruiser with Queensland registration 160 TFB.

Her vehicle was last seen on Wednesday morning travelling along the Bruce Highway at The Caves, north of Rockhampton.

Concerns are held for Kerrie’s welfare as she has not had contact with her family since last Monday, which is out of character.

Kerrie is described as caucasian in appearance, around 165cm tall and of a large build.

She also has straight, light brown hair.

Police are encouraging Kerrie, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100135578 within the online suspicious activity form.

kerrie hayes missing woman
