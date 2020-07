STOLEN: Police are searching for a motorbike stolen from a West Gladstone residence.

POLICE are searching for a missing motorbike believed to have been stolen during an alleged break and enter early yesterday morning.

Police were called to a Larcom Rise, West Gladstone address at 2.30am on Friday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a 2009 orange and black KTM 250 motorbike was stolen from the residence.

MISSING: A KTM 250 SXF motorbike (pictured) has been stolen from a West Gladstone residence.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference QP200142654.