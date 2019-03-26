Have you seen this man, missing from Rockhampton?

Scott Moulder is has been missing since Friday evening.

HAVE you seen Scott Moulder?

The 46-year-old Rockhampton man was last seen at German Street in Norman Gardens about 5.00pm on Friday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police and his family are concerned for is welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Mr Moulder is approximately 193cm tall with ginger hair and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing blue/grey knee-length shorts, a light grey shirt and thongs.

Anyone with information about Mr Moulder's location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900599333