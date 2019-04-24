Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Saville hasn't been seen since April 12.
Scott Saville hasn't been seen since April 12. Queensland Police
News

Missing man: Have you seen Scott?

Caitlan Charles
by
24th Apr 2019 8:14 AM

POLICE are concnered for the welfare of a 40-year-old man who was last seen at a Mackay beach earlier this month.

Scott Saville, aged 40, was last seen at the beach near Mackay Harbour on Friday April 12 and was last heard from on April 20.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Scott is described as Caucasian, 175 cm tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Saville or has any idea of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

More Stories

mackay harbour missing missing man scott saville
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Campaign for Biloela family's release heats up amid election

    premium_icon Campaign for Biloela family's release heats up amid election

    News SUPPORTERS of a detained Biloela family say they are increasing political pressure for their release ahead of the federal election.

    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    News All you need to know about where and when commemorations are held.

    'Got myself in deep': Barefoot Fisherman will be a target

    premium_icon 'Got myself in deep': Barefoot Fisherman will be a target

    News David 'The Barefoot Fisherman' Hodge is feeling a little nervous...

    • 24th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    Water Craft category to tackle DV prevention

    premium_icon Water Craft category to tackle DV prevention

    News Big industry getting behind worthy cause during 2019 HookUp.

    • 24th Apr 2019 10:00 AM