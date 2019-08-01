Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Have you seen Allora?

by TAMARA McDONALD
1st Aug 2019 9:16 AM

GEELONG police are appealing for public assistance to help find 5-year-old Allora Larkins.

Allora was last seen with her mother, Kashia Larkins, on Monday as they left a residential address in Norlane.

Missing girl Allora Larkins. Picture: Supplied
Missing girl Allora Larkins. Picture: Supplied

Police have concerns for Allora's welfare due to the length of she has been missing and her age.

Allora may be travelling in a 2000 silver Holden Vectra with her mother and they are known to frequent Norlane and Corio.

Police have also released an image of Allora in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information regarding her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information their whereabouts is asked to contact the Geelong Police Station on 5225 3100.

More Stories

children missing public assistance

Top Stories

    Mayors are confident of fix for long-standing road issues

    premium_icon Mayors are confident of fix for long-standing road issues

    News Find out which road may be getting a final upgrade.

    • 1st Aug 2019 9:00 AM
    • 1 JeanetteM3
    VOTE NOW: Who will be Gladstone's best cake decorator?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who will be Gladstone's best cake decorator?

    Food & Entertainment Gladstone, who has the best cake of them all?

    LANDMARK STUDY: Report shows benefits of gas over coal

    premium_icon LANDMARK STUDY: Report shows benefits of gas over coal

    Environment Data from a Curtis Island LNG plant was used.

    Council, developer in talks as pool plans are revised

    premium_icon Council, developer in talks as pool plans are revised

    Council News New options for Boyne-Tannum aquatic centre.