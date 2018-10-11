Have you experienced a night out with Dirty Dicks?

BAWDY FUN: The Dirty Dicks entertainers will be performing at Yaralla on Friday night

BAWDY FUN: The Dirty Dicks entertainers will be performing at Yaralla on Friday night Contributed

THE Dirty Dicks Theatre Restaurant show is returning to the Gladstone Events Centre at Yaralla Sports Club and is one of the longest running live entertainment shows in Australia.

Manager of the Dirty Dicks crew Simon Mumby said the production has been running for nearly half a century.

"The show started in Perth in 1970 and is still going strong," he said.

"We've had people come to the show whose grandparents saw it in the 70's.

"We've even done family birthdays for three generations of fans.

"It's not just a show, it's an experience."

Billed as a blend of medieval merriment and mirth, audiences around Australia have grown to love the bawdy humour, parlour games and wacky songs.

"It really does have a timeless brand of entertainment to it," Mr Mumby said.

"We have a wonderful cast and crew performing an all new stage show in period costume.

"It's a tried and true formula where the audience becomes part of the show as well.

"We theme up the room and turn the staff into serving wenches, it's great fun."

The meal on offer is an Old English, three course sumptuous feast, with hearty home-made vegetable soup with crusty bread, prime roast beef with jus, roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, delicious sticky plum pudding with tasty sauce.

"We've visited Gladstone several times and always get a good house," Mr Mumby said.

"People have a lot of fun because the show is best enjoyed in a casual atmosphere.

"The old cabaret, or theatre restaurant style entertainment, is still very much alive."

To find out more, or to book tickets to the show, visit the Gladstone Events Centre website.

Please note that the Dirty Dicks show is an 18+ event and ID will be required.