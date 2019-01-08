Have you considered a career in childcare?

UPSKILLING: Emma Murphy is a student of Michelle Kiss who provides training in early education and care through Australian Child Care Career Options.

UPSKILLING: Emma Murphy is a student of Michelle Kiss who provides training in early education and care through Australian Child Care Career Options. Matt Taylor GLA030119CARE

IF you've been considering a career in childcare or early childhood education there has never been a better time to enter the industry.

Australian Child Care and Career Options (ACCCO) trainer and assessor, Michelle Kiss, said early childhood services will always be needed.

"Australia wide, a lot of services are looking for educators to join their team whether it's for casual or permanent positions,” she said.

"You need to enjoy being working with children to support them through their development, and provide the best quality care you can.”

Childcare worker Emma Murphy has been working at a daycare centre for six years and is completing her diploma.

"I've always been around children younger than me, my cousins and family friends,” she said.

"It's not the sort of job you take for the pay, you're there because you're passionate about children.

Ms Murphy said the other qualities needed are patience, respect, friendliness and an ability to have fun.

"It's great watching them interact with other each other,” she said.

"They're always wanting to do different things, they want 'in' on every activity.”

Ms Kiss said students currently studying in Year 11 or 12 can commence their study this year.

"The Certificate 3 in Early Childhood Care is self paced and can take anywhere from 15 months to two years to complete,” she said.

"Students may also be eligible to start studying fee free under the Queensland Governments Certificate 3 Guarantee programme.

"They need to be a Queensland resident and must not be enrolled with any other RTO or tertiary institute.

"They must have completed their Year 12 qualification and enrol and start training within the calendar year after leaving school.​”

She said further courses were also available for people who are already educators.

"We can help them to upskill, like Emma, who is extending her role as a lead educator,” Ms Kiss said.

"Even though it's an external course, a lot of the training is done on-site as some students may need additional support.

"It's very practical, learning things you can put into practice on the job.”

ACCCO, a Brisbane based company, has been operating for 22 years and offers a wide range of nationally recognised courses.

For more information visit their website: www.accco.com.au