Road Safety Week: Have you been paying attention?

DISTRACTION: Using your mobile phone while driving can have deadly consequences.

TODAY is Day Three of Queensland Road Safety Week and Gladstone police want to make sure you're paying attention.

Driving distracted accounts for about one in four car crashes, with greater smartphone functionality only set to make the problem worse, according to the Queensland Centre for Accident Research & Road Safety.

Gladstone Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said distraction had recently been added to the Fatal Five - five potentially deadly behaviours that contribute to deaths and injuries on Queensland's roads.

"It's important because 76% of Queenslanders admitted to using their mobile phone illegally in a vehicle," he said.

"Distraction can be absolutely anything. It can be changing a CD, or your handbag or wallet falling off the front seat and you're reaching down to pick it up.

"If you take your eyes off the road for two seconds and you're travelling at 60kmh, you will travel about 33 metres down the road - you're effectively driving blind for 33 metres.

"In a 100kmh zone, if that water bottle falls down, then you are driving 55 metres down the road without paying attention."

Snr Sgt Goodwin said drivers spotted using their mobile phone would be issued an infringement notice by Gladstone police.

"If a traffic crash is caused, you can potentially be charged with driving without due care and attention, or dangerous operation of a motor vehicle," he said.

The Observer is taking part in Road Safety Week by publishing a series of stories about what can be done to reduce deaths and injuries on our region's roads.

Among the positive steps everyone can take is to make sure every passenger in a car is wearing a seatbelt.

In Australia, about 20% of drivers and passengers killed in crashes each year are not wearing seat belts.

Males aged 17 to 39 years and drivers in rural areas are most at risk.

Studies also show drivers and front-seat passengers are at a five times greater risk of dying in a car crash if the rear passengers were not wearing seat belts.

Insurance provider Budget Direct recommends child restraints more than 10 years old should not be used, and children under 13 years of age should use the rear seats first instead of the front passenger seat.

Children under the age of seven should never be seated in the front (unless the rear seats are already taken by children under seven).