‘Have to do our bit’: Behind big decision on Easter festival

Gladstone Harbour Festival event coordinators Jazz Fabian and Tracey French at the Gladstone Marina Stage, where part of this year's event would have been held.

THE health and wellbeing of the community was front of mind when the Gladstone Harbour Festival committee this week cancelled the five-day Easter festival.

It is the first time the popular annual festival has been cancelled in its 58 years.

The cancellation means the festival and associated events including the Great Raft Regatta and Street Parade will not go ahead.

Committee president Raymond Lewis said they were guided by advice from the Federal and State Governments and the Chief Health Officer.

The decision followed advice from the Federal Government that non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people should be banned.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Scott Morrison added a ban of non-essential indoor gatherings involving 100 people.

Over the five days the festival usually attracts up to 55,000 people through the gates and at associated events.

“This is a world health crisis and we all have to do our bit,” Mr Lewis said.

“If it means events have to be cancelled, that’s what has to happen.”

Mr Lewis said separating parts of the festival to reduce crowds was not an option.

“There was no consideration of having part of the festival operate, it was a straight up no we can’t do this on the basis of the advice from the Chief Health Minister,” he said.

Mr Lewis said despite the 2021 event being more than a year away, the committee would begin preparations to ensure next year’s event is “bigger and better than ever”.

Event coordinator Jazz Fabian said they were contacting stallholders, volunteers, entertainers and other companies involved to inform them of the cancellation.

She said the community had been supportive of the decision.

“It’s really nice to see the community is behind us with the decision that has been made,” Ms Fabian said.

Dozens of residents commented on Gladstone Festivals and Events Facebook, thanking the committee’s work so far this year.

“Sometimes the hardest decisions are the best decisions, even though it might not feel like it right now,” one supporter wrote.

Another wrote: “We love the festival and all of its events and have been to just about every one between 1963 and 2020. Next year will be a zinger! Good decision for the community. We will miss it, but will look forward to 2021.”

Event coordinator Tracey French said most residents and businesses registered for the Raft Race Regatta, Street Parade, two-day markets, Miss Harbour Festival and pop-up village were willing to commit to next year’s event instead.