Have these Gladstone kids got a selfie with the next PM?

NICE MOMENT: Foreign Minister Julie Bishop met with kids from Toolooa State High School while they were in Canberra.
Chris Lees
TOOLOOA State High School students had the chance to meet one of Australia's most important women.

The group of Year 9 and 10 children were in Canberra on a school trip and met Foreign Minister Julie Bishop while they were there.

Ms Bishop managed to squeeze in a cheeky selfie with the kids during a day where she met with a number of dignitaries from across the world.

School principal Bryan Townsend said the trip to Australia's capital was focused on learning more about our parliamentary processes and legal system.

"Additionally the trip takes in a visit to the National War Memorial which has links to a current unit of work on WWI,” he said.

"Toolooa State High School utilises the parliament and civics education rebate which provides financial support to students travelling to the nation's capital from interstate.”

