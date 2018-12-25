Have the time of your life at the 2019 Relay for Life

VOLUNTEERS HOP TO IT: Jodie Burfield at Gladstone Relay for Life.

VOLUNTEERS HOP TO IT: Jodie Burfield at Gladstone Relay for Life. Matt Taylor GLA280718RFLG

Planning is under-way for the 2019 Gladstone Relay For Life and organisers are calling for enthusiastic, big-hearted volunteers with some spare time.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said volunteering with Relay For Life was a rewarding experience.

"We would love for people to join the committee for the 2019 event," she said.

"We have a variety of roles available to suit all skill sets.

"The Relay For Life is a fun, family event that strengthens the community.

"It gives vital hope to locals affected by cancer."

Relay For Life is a community fund-raising challenge for Cancer Council Queensland, where teams of friends, family and colleagues fund-raise in the lead up to an 18 hour event.

Team members then take turns walking around a track to signify that cancer never sleeps.

Each year the volunteer committee works hard behind the scenes to ensure the event is a success and a memorable time for all participants.

The 2019 event is slated for July 28-29 at Chanel College

People interested in volunteering for the Gladstone Relay For Life committee can register an expression of interest on www.cancerqld.org.au/be-involved or by calling the Volunteer Hotline on 1300851957.

For more information visit the Cancer Council Queensland website or call 131120.