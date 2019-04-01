'Have mercy': No bail for alleged housemate head butt

A MAN being taken into custody begged mercy from a Magistrate after a court heard his alleged violent attack on a house mate.

A MAN being taken into custody begged mercy from a Magistrate after a court heard his alleged violent attack on a house mate. Cade Mooney

A MAN being taken into custody begged for mercy from a Magistrate after a court heard of his alleged violent attack on a housemate.

Dylan James Mallett was refused bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday facing allegations of assault occasioning bodily harm, threatening violence and wilful damage.

Mr Mallet, 19, appeared to be praying for his bail application to be granted as he sat in the custody dock.

The court was told Mr Mallet approached his housemate to go for a drive and get food.

The housemate declined to take him and police allege Mr Mallet went outside and began kicking the alleged victim's car.

The alleged victim came outside and stood between Mr Mallet and the car and the pair had a verbal argument.

Mr Mallet is alleged to have picked up a metal star picket and held it like a baseball bat.

Police allege he threatened to smash the car and told the alleged victim he was lucky he didn't use it on him.

The court was told the pair were standing face-to-face when Mr Mallet head-butted the alleged victim's nose.

Police arrived and Mr Mallett was arrested.

The court was told the alleged victim had moved out from the house as a result of the incident.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos offered several conditions for Mr Mallett to be released on bail.

She said her client could be released to Hervey Bay on reporting conditions and would be willing to do drug tests.

The court was told Mr Mallett was on bail at the time of the alleged offences and on a suspended jail term.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said to release Mr Mallet on bail would be too risky.

Bail was refused and the matters were adjourned to April 16.

As Mr Mallet was being ushered away into custody he yelled: "Please have mercy your honour”.