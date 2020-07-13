Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr Farvardin Daliri’s giant kookaburra will be visiting the Fraser Coast in late July. Photo: Stuart Fast
Dr Farvardin Daliri’s giant kookaburra will be visiting the Fraser Coast in late July. Photo: Stuart Fast
Offbeat

‘Have a laugh’: Giant sensation bound for Fraser Coast

Stuart Fast
13th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER COAST residents will be laughing with delight when a big viral hit comes to visit.

A giant laughing kookaburra, built by Farvardin Daliri, will visit the Coast for three days as it makes its way up to Townsville.

The big bird will visit Tiaro on July 28, Maryborough on July 29 and Hervey Bay on July 30.

Dr Daliri built the monster kookaburra in the backyard of a Brisbane property to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He constructed the metal bird for the Townsville Cultural Festival.

"I chose the kookaburra because they make everybody laugh, particularly during these times when we're confined to our own spaces," Dr Daliri said.

"We just want to bring everyone together to have a laugh. It's a unique animal, we're the only place in the world with a laughing bird."

More Stories

dr farvardin daliri fraser coast giant kookaburra hervey bay maryborough tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Birthday behind bars for serial offender

        premium_icon Birthday behind bars for serial offender

        Crime His year of offending ranged from stealing from Bunnings to hiding drugs in the front of his pants.

        Teen apprentice smoked cones before driving

        premium_icon Teen apprentice smoked cones before driving

        Crime It was the man’s bloodshot eyes and unsteady movements that gave him away.

        ‘Not going to help’: Mum took illegal drugs to treat anxiety

        premium_icon ‘Not going to help’: Mum took illegal drugs to treat anxiety

        Crime The court was told police saw the woman’s drug utensils in plain sight.

        UPDATE: Fire crews monitor fire near aged care facility

        premium_icon UPDATE: Fire crews monitor fire near aged care facility

        News Multiple crews attended the fire which broke out earlier today.