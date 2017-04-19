28°
News

Have a cuppa for cancer research

Andrew Thorpe
| 19th Apr 2017 9:45 PM
PITCHING IN: Glennis Williams, Del Burns and Pat Perry are getting ready for this year's Biggest Morning Tea.
PITCHING IN: Glennis Williams, Del Burns and Pat Perry are getting ready for this year's Biggest Morning Tea. Mike Richards GLA190417BTEA

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORNING tea is supposed to be a small, quiet affair - but for Gladstone's Cancer Council volunteers, it's one of the biggest events of the year.

Gladstone's Biggest Morning Tea will take place on May 18 at the Gladstone Port Social Club.

With tickets selling for $15 and a wide variety of raffles and prizes on offer, organisers expect the event to raise more than $3000 for cancer research.

Branch secretary Glenda Cordwell said the event usually drew between 120 and 150 attendees.

"We'll have music from the Gladstone Ukelele Group and Michael Connolly, so lots of people will want to come along,” she said.

A Gladstone resident for "practically forever”, this will be Glenda's first morning tea as part of the Cancer Council.

"Like everybody, cancer's well and truly in the family... you just try and contribute as much as you can,” she said.

"Now I'm retired, this was just one of the things I wanted to get involved in.”

The Biggest Morning Tea will open at 9am for a 9.30 start.

Tickets are available at T-Leaf Clothing at Sun Valley, The Rock at Stockland Gladstone and Coastline Fashion at Tannum Sands.

Gladstone Observer
BREAKING: Plans to appeal Islamic development decision

BREAKING: Plans to appeal Islamic development decision

An appeal against the approval of the contentious Islamic centre in Toolooa could be launched.

'Disgrace': Investors 'shafted' with Gladstone business shock closure

Manager of Brumby's Bakery, April Grant had her store broken into. Photo Christopher Chan / The Observer

Residents says Gladstone's big investors are getting "shafted”

Police officers charged with additional drug offences

ADDITIONAL CHARGES: Two Rockhampton police officers have been suspended from duty and will appear in court today.

Two Rockhampton officers have been hit with extra charges.

NRG workers to vote on controversial agreement

HARD FOUGHT: NRG workers protest in front of the power station.

NRG releases draft EBA to workers for ballot vote.

Local Partners

Shoppers shock as price of fruit, veggies doubles in CQ

Find out which of your staple vegies are set to double in price

The expensive gift to brighten foster children's lives

CHARITY: Port Curtis Patchwork Club gave 47 handmade quilts to Anglicare Central Queensland for the foster children of Gladstone.

The $14,000 gift these Gladstone women donated to needy kids

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

MKR's Karen and Ros are out after failed chocolate dessert

MIDWIVES Karen Gawne and Ros Waters have endured death by chocolate and been eliminated from My Kitchen Rules.

Bang bang cast on track to impress

A BIG BANG: The cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang community production have began rehearsals.

'Really shining': local talent stars in production

Harbour Fest talent quest winner chose song onstage

GRINNING WINNER: John Eade won first prize and the overall audience award at Santos GLNG and 4CC's Talent Quest.

'Act a clown': Talent quest winner scores miracle win.

Headspace issues warning against Netflix's 13 Reasons Why

Dylan Minnette in a scene from the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Netflix hit show comes under fire from Headspace for its content.

The terrifying TV stunt that traumatised a generation

Well known presenters including Michael Parkinson (centre) lent Ghostwatch an air of authenticity.

The TV special so frightening it was blamed for a viewer's suicide

Fans invited to be in Lady Gaga's new movie

Lady Gaga performs on stage at the Coachella.

Lady Gaga takes Coachella stage.

Alice Cooper announces Aussie tour 40 years after first trip Down Under

WE'RE NOT WORTHY: Shock rocker Alice Cooper has announced his 13th Australian tour.

Alice Cooper is coming back to Australia to tour in October.

LOOKING FOR A CBD OFFICE TO LEASE OR PURCHASE?

10 William Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial - WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY IN CBD LOCATION. - APPROX 270M2 OF OFFICE ... $675,000 NEG

- WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY IN CBD LOCATION. - APPROX 270M2 OF OFFICE SPACE, WITH SOME AREA UPSTAIRS SUITABLE FOR ACCOMMODATION. - TOTAL LAND AREA OF 1014M2...

LAND PARCEL CLOSE TO CBD

5 Murray Street, West Gladstone 4680

Residential Land - 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would ... $75,000

- 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would suit large home site* - Impressive 25m** street frontage - Walking distance to CBD, Marina...

DREAMING OF THE ISLAND LIFE?

301 Cycloid Esplanade, Curtis Island 4680

Residential Land This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the limited freehold ... MAKE AN OFFER!

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the limited freehold lots at the Northern end of Curtis Island. The 4047m2 beach front block of land is accessible...

Contemporary Family Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 NOW $549,000

The owners have finished their refurbishments and this home is now available for inspection, so if you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME ... POSSIBLE 20K FIRST HOME OWNER&#39;S GRANT

1 Eccles Close, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $459,000

It is very rare homes of this calibre present themselves to the market. Make no mistake... no expense has been spared with the fit-out of this home. Floor to...

Looking for a Cheap Block of Land in Gladstone?

4A Eugenie Court, Glen Eden 4680

Residential Land This is one of the cheapest blocks you will find in Gladstone ... $105,000

This is one of the cheapest blocks you will find in Gladstone and is sure to be popular with someone looking for corner block with excellent potential and in a...

Ideal Investment Triplex in the Heart of the Gladstone CBD

Unit 1/27 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 2 OFFERS INVITED!

Seldom does the chance arise to purchase a Triplex in the middle of the Gladstone CBD and especially a complex with water views and only a couple of minutes' walk...

VIEWS TO DIE FOR!

12 West Ridge Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

Residential Land Want peaceful living with ocean views without the exorbitant price tag? This ... ONLY $179,000

Want peaceful living with ocean views without the exorbitant price tag? This 3,301m2 block of land is situated in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac in...

AFFORDABLE STARTER OR LONG TERM INVESTMENT .... DUCTED AIR-CONDITIONING... ACT NOW!

11 Canal Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this neat and tidy near new modern home well and truly below replacement. Located in a family friendly Estate and only...

Prepare To Be Impressed..!

11 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Looking for your first home and want something really neat and tidy and with a great outdoor deck area? Well this home would have to be one of the best homes in...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!