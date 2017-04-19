Have a cuppa for cancer research

PITCHING IN: Glennis Williams, Del Burns and Pat Perry are getting ready for this year's Biggest Morning Tea.

MORNING tea is supposed to be a small, quiet affair - but for Gladstone's Cancer Council volunteers, it's one of the biggest events of the year.

Gladstone's Biggest Morning Tea will take place on May 18 at the Gladstone Port Social Club.

With tickets selling for $15 and a wide variety of raffles and prizes on offer, organisers expect the event to raise more than $3000 for cancer research.

Branch secretary Glenda Cordwell said the event usually drew between 120 and 150 attendees.

"We'll have music from the Gladstone Ukelele Group and Michael Connolly, so lots of people will want to come along,” she said.

A Gladstone resident for "practically forever”, this will be Glenda's first morning tea as part of the Cancer Council.

"Like everybody, cancer's well and truly in the family... you just try and contribute as much as you can,” she said.

"Now I'm retired, this was just one of the things I wanted to get involved in.”

The Biggest Morning Tea will open at 9am for a 9.30 start.

Tickets are available at T-Leaf Clothing at Sun Valley, The Rock at Stockland Gladstone and Coastline Fashion at Tannum Sands.