Gladstone and Rockhampton residents will have the chance to have a beer with Olympian Steven Bradbury this weekend.
Have a beer with Olympian Steven Bradbury

Eilish Massie
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 PM
Gladstone and Rockhampton residents will have the chance to have a beer with Olympian Steven Bradbury this weekend.

Australia’s first Winter Olympics gold medal winner will be at Gladstone and Rockhampton Dan Murphy’s stores on Saturday for the launch of his beer ‘Last Man Standing’.

Residents will have the opportunity to have free tastings of the lager he co-founded with brewing brothers Damian and Stephen Prosser.

“I don’t do anything by halves, especially when it comes to something as important as beer, which is why we’ve made Australia’s best lager,” Mr Bradbury said.

Since he was the ‘literal’ last man standing at the 2002 Winter Olympics, ‘doing a Bradbury’ has become Aussie slang for surprising success that comes as a result of effort, commitment and self-belief.

Dan Murphy’s Craft Beer Category manager Billy Ryan said customers were loving the lager.

“Steven is definitely doing a Bradbury with Last Man Standing Lager,” Mr Ryan said.

“Customers are loving this lager because they’re huge fans of Steven, but also because it is a classic lager - crisp, refreshing and perfect for the Queensland climate.

“We started by having the lager in just a few of our Queensland stores, but thanks to its growing popularity, Last Man Standing is now available in all Queensland Dan Murphy’s.”

The Last Man Standing beer tastings hosted by Steven Bradbury are taking place at the following Dan Murphy’s stores this week:

  • Dan Murphy’s Gladstone on Saturday 27th February between 10am and 12.30pm
  • Dan Murphy’s Rockhampton on Saturday 27th February between 2.30pm to 5.30pm.
beer brewing dan murphys steven bradbury
Gladstone Observer

