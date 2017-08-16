Have a ball at Benaraby for spring

SPRING IN THEIR STEP: Benaraby Progress Association hold frequent dances at their hall.

SPRINGTIME is fast approaching and to celebrate, the Benaraby Progress Association is hosting a Spring Time Ball on Friday night.

Maureen Bromilow has been a member of the BPA for nine years, ever since moving to Benaraby from Victoria with her husband Keith, who has been president of the BPA for the last two years.

She says they are expecting about 60 people to attend on Friday night, and that people can look forward to "live music ... (The Cascades from Bundaberg), plenty of good dancing, good friendships, multi-draw raffles (and) lucky spots”.

The BPA has been running since 1956 and currently boasts 19 members from across the greater Gladstone region.

The Association prides itself on organising events to benefit the community.

They recently received a grant from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

"We are putting up a sign like they have outside the schools ... (to advertise) whatever is going on in the area,” Mrs Bromilow said.

"We are (also) working towards getting something in the park.”

Mrs Bromilow said the council has indicated they will provide six pieces of gym equipment for Pioneer Park and potentially a shade.

The BPA is doing everything they can to make sure this happens.

She said the council has already done some work on the park.

"The council planted six trees for us and we've planted six (more) trees,” she said.

Participants at the dance will be served a "good supper” most likely including pies and sausage rolls, quiches and cheesecake.

The event will be held in the Benaraby Progress Association Hall on the Bruce Highway and will run from 8pm to midnight. Admission is $15.