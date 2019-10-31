Haunted house set to be ‘next-level’

John Allen is ready to scare those who dare to enter Ozcan Costume's Haunted House

TRICK or treaters of all ages will be encouraged to scream their lungs out tonight.

Ozcan Costumes owner Lanie Ambrock has been busy getting ready for her haunted house.

Ms Ambrock said she absolutely loved Halloween and wanted to share her love with the community.

Last year’s haunted house saw 300 people recorded in photos after getting their share of fright.

After amazing feedback from previous events, Ms Ambrock said she had to go bigger.

“We have injected everything into the haunted house this year,” Miss Ambrock said.

“It’s going to be next level.”

The theme was decided with a vote on Ozcan Costumes’ Facebook page.

“The overwhelming response was vampires, zombies and werewolves,” Ms Ambrock said.

A scream-o-meter will be in the last section of the house to measure the loudness of people’s screams.

Ms Ambrock said it was so popular, she had created a trophy for the loudest scream.

The winner’s name and score will go on a trophy to be displayed at Ozcan Costumes year-round.

The scare factor of the haunted house will be tailored to the age group walking through.

Ms Ambrock said children didn’t need to worry about anyone jumping out or being overly scary.

The same couldn’t be said for the teenagers and adults.

“They’ll get a bit of a scare,” Ms Ambrock said.

Ms Ambrock said she had been working on the props for over two months.

She even had to recruit her parents from Western Australia who flew across the country to lend a hand.

A big-ticket item arrived but Ms Ambrock remained tight-lipped

“I don’t want to give anything away but it’s so good,” she said

The haunted house will run from 4.30pm-8pm tonight at Ozcan Costumes in Waterson Dr.

Entry is free.