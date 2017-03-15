OPINION: Iconic Gladstone family puts locals first with project

Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle RV Home Park and Resort.

IT is not every day a major project comes along that ticks all the boxes for a place like Gladstone.

The Mann brothers' proposal to built an RV Lifestyle Resort Village, and a service station and light industrial area, at Benaraby is one of those projects.

It all makes perfect sense and stacks up in every way.

THE PROJECT |

Gladstone family the Manns have proposed a $300million lifestyle retirement resort on the Bruce Hwy near Tannum Sands. Cad2

We need more retirement villages, and eventually an aged care facility planned for this facility, to stop Gladstone residents moving to places like Hervey Bay when they retire.

It's on the major highway and will attract visitors and potential new residents from throughout Australia.

A Graham Marsh-designed golf course won't go astray either and when you see the plans, with carports to accommodate caravans and recreational vehicles, you'll realise what an impressive resort this will be.

A new service station can never be branded a bad thing, while the light industrial area, which would aim to have some major distributors, some of them online business, based there to distribute around the region is also a good idea.

Probably most importantly, this project is being put together by four local brothers, the fourth generation of the Mann family which bought the land 150 years ago.

As Angelina Tiffany mentioned straight away on our Facebook site: "Gladstone people looking after Gladstone people, because that's just how we do it around here. Good on you guys!!"

And they are good guys.

Here at The Observer we met Michael and Jonathan Mann yesterday and they are cracking blokes with a cracking vision for our region.

They are putting their family land and hard-earned into a project that could become the one of the biggest draw cards for travellers from throughout Australia.

Hats off fellas and here's betting your old man Bruce would be looking down and be pretty damn proud too.