He saved a boy aged 11, so he chose to do it for life

AFTER first rescuing a boy when he was just 11 years old, Ray Schneider hasn't looked back.

Mr Schneider saved the six-year-old boy who almost drowned after slipping on a mudflat and hitting his head on a tin canoe in 1957.

Ray Schneider has been a volunteer for 50 years. Emily Pidgeon

Sixty years later and Mr Schneider, 71, has enough volunteer stories to fill a series of novels.

"The first piece of equipment that came up was 100 Second World War stretchers and we didn't know what to do with them," he said.

"The only time we used the stretchers was to catch 40 winks under the trees, that's the most they were ever used."

Afounding member of the rural fire brigade at Boyne Island, Mr Schneider said there were no bridges, making it difficult to get to Tannum Sands because "the road was just dirt between the trees... so it took a while".

He has a long list of credentials, including the Air Force, SES, earthmoving, diesel fitting, marine engineering and civil defence.

"You're helping people. It's bred in you from the old days to help the community," he said.

Claiming to be stuck in a rut of helping, Mr Schneider said volunteering is as natural as eating or sleeping.

"Now I'm at the stage of slowing down, but I'm still in the SES," he said.

"But they may have me boiling the billy for the boys."