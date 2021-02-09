Hat Fitz and Cara excited to return to region for festival

LOCAL ACTS: Aussie duo Hat Fitz and Cara will perform at this year's Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

Returning to the region for the second time, Hat Fitz and Cara said Agnes Water was the place to be.

The husband and wife duo is locked in to perform at the 19th Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival this month.

The year 2020 was a quiet one for the pair but Cara said it gave them a chance to finally reset after 12 years of non-stop performing together.

“We hadn’t taken a break from the world in a long time,” Cara said.

“There was always that fear as artists, that fear of burning out.

“My health wasn’t good at the time so we took it as an opportunity to sit back and relax.” Cara said she was happy Agnes Blues was one of the first festivals this year.

“I love Agnes, I wrote at the end of (last year’s) festival how amazing it was,” she said.

“(Agnes) really embraces a cool, family vibe.”

Cara said the festival was great for young artists starting out in the industry.

“It also supports a lot of the younger artist that haven’t had the opportunity to play, I love the Discovery Stage.”

Cara recounted how she knew she had made it as a performer when she experienced a special moment with her husband’s former drummer in the crowd.

“Fitzy used to play with a drummer called Itchy, they had something really magic,” she said.

“It was Itchy who inspired me to drum without knowing Fitzy and I were going to be together later in life.

“I went back when I saw them live and I got the old drum kit from the attic, I started playing not knowing I was going to marry Fitzy.

“I would say the moment was looking out to the crowd after a fair few years and seeing his drummer who I admired and he was giving me the nod of approval.

“It was a moment of ‘wow I felt really good’, it was a sense I was doing okay as a drummer.”

Describing her favourite moment as a musician, Cara said watching the crowd on stage was a feeling second to none.

“We’ve been very lucky when we play but that’s what we are chasing, that moment of connection, the moment of pure euphoria,” she said.

“Those moments where you see people being happy and moved in the crowd.”