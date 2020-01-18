Has the rain helped drought-affected QLD?

GRASS is already sprouting in drought-stricken communities south-west of Brisbane, with the recent rainfall having also driven up dwindling dam levels.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said between 40-90mm had fallen across the region since Thursday afternoon.

Leslie Dam, which provides the main water supply for Warwick and is the "back up" for the Southern Downs region, has had its level jump to 6.3 per cent - up from 4.6 per cent on Monday.

While there's no update for Connolly Dam yet, Storm King Dam also rose by 14cm since Thursday afternoon, which is equivalent to about two weeks' worth of water.

Leslie Dam near Warwick has had its water level grow by almost 2 per cent since Thursday.

Cr Dobie said the rain was fantastic and new grass was beginning to grow.

"It's a relief for a whole range of reasons," she said.

"Firstly this means rain into people's house tanks, and for our rural residents who've gone for a long time now without significant rainfall, this is a great benefit for them.

"The second part of it is, already you can see green coming through.

"This will mean ... certainly in the coming weeks, those people who have been hand-feeding may get a little bit of relief.

"It also means for those who have put in crops, they may be able to get a summer crop."

A rain gauge from a Felton farm, near Toowoomba, show falls of around 80mm on Friday. Picture: David Martinelli

Cr Dobie said because rain had been consistent, it was "good soaking rain".

Water started being carted to Stanthorpe full time on Monday this week, with 14 trucks making 42 trips every day.

Dam levels across the southeast have also increased following the deluge, albeit by small percentages.

The water grid recorded a 0.7 per cent increase, pushing the totals to 56 per cent.

Little Nerang Dam, south of the Gold Coast, jumped by a whopping 10.9 per cent in 24 hours, however the large hike is because it has a smaller storage capacity.

Hinze Dam on the Gold Coast recorded a 2.8 per cent increase, while Moogerah Dam west of Beaudesert received 0.2 per cent pushing its levels to 29.5 per cent.