Has the Botanic to Bridge given rise to a new tradition?

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Brian Farber at the running of the tenth Gladstone Botanic To Bridge fun run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Brian Farber at the running of the tenth Gladstone Botanic To Bridge fun run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands. Matt Taylor GLA180819B2BRUN

FOR SOME, a fun run is about achieving personal goals - for others, it's a chance to make a difference.

Brian Farber was one of the last eight kilometre runners to finish Sunday's Botanic to Bridge, however his race arguably had the most impact.

At 75-years old, the retiree has competed in the Gladstone Ports Corporation event about seven times, this year donning a pick-up stick and a roll of garbage bags.

The keen writer had decided he'd take the opportunity to pick up rubbish as he snaked his way down the course.

"I thought it was my way of proving men are good at multitasking,” he said.

"I drive Glenlyon Rd so many times and there's always litter all over the place, so I thought why not.

"I go to they gym and for a fellow of my age I'm reasonably fit, and walking is a great way to exercise so it's a good way to keep fit and clean the streets.”

Mr Farber managed to fill three bags with rubbish, and says could've picked up more if he criss-crossed the road.

However, he still wanted to record a decent time.

His efforts haven't gone unnoticed, with a new Botanic to Bridge trend potentially on the cards.

"I was amazed, people actually walking alongside me were complimentary,” Mr Farber said.

"At the drink stations I got a round of applause from the people and heaps of 'good on ya mate'.

"A few people said, 'that's a great idea' and I've got the feeling next year there'll be a few people doing the same thing.”