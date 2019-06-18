Has Clinton found its mojo? Time will tell in coming weeks

SOCCER: Although there is still a long way to go, defending Football Central Queensland Premier League champions Clinton have taken a step towards a renaissance in the second half of the season.

Clinton's 1-0 win against second-placed Frenchville has gone a long way to instilling much-needed confidence after a stop-start season to date.

With winless Southside United being their next opponent, on Saturday in Rockhampton, fifth-placed Clinton can get on a roll.

The signs against Frenchville were good as Clinton dominated play and Liam Stephen hit the post early in the game.

Clinton's reward eventually came when Liam Jones found the back of the net from a penalty in the 64th minute.

The result pleased Clinton coach Brad O'Sullivan, with his side's defence as strong as ever and Frenchville deprived of chances to swing the match their way. Clinton's player of the match was Shannon Evans.

Having enjoyed the bye, fourth-placed Central will be fresh for its all-important home clash against top side Capricorn Coast on Saturday at Sun Valley Oval from 7pm.