Harvey Road to host Wolfe Brothers for national tour

The Wolfe Brothers, made up of Tom and Nick Wolfe, are heading to Gladstone as part of a massive east coast tour between March and October.

Tassie boys The Wolfe Brothers will rock the Harvey Road Tavern during their national tour in May.

The country-rock band are on the road for their Startin’ Something national tour, with Gladstone the seventh stop on their trip.

After signing a new world-wide record deal with BMG in 2020, the band released two smash hit singles in the second half of the year.

No Brakes and Anybody Ever went straight to number one on the national radio charts, with No Brakes holding the top spot for a record breaking eight consecutive weeks.

With a swag of new songs recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020, The Wolfe Brothers are planning to release their new album in the first half of this year.

Member Tom Wolfe said his brother and himself were grateful for the response from their first two singles.

“The plan is to put out one more single before we release the album and I am super excited to get this one out there,” he said.

Nick Wolfe said the band couldn’t wait to share the album.

“We put a lot of time into this record and I think it shows in how all the new songs have come up,” he said.

“Tom and I are really happy with it and can’t wait to release it and to get back out on tour with the new songs.”

Tickets are on sale now for their national tour.

The Wolfe Brothers will perform at the Harvey Road Tavern on Friday, May 28. Tickets can be purchased at www.harveyroadtavern.com.au