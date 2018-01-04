Harvey Road set to get Hotter Than Hell

BETTER THAN EVER: Aussie rock band Killing Heidi will be playing in Gladstone on January 20.

HARVEY Road Tavern is set to cash in on the trend for nineties nostalgia later this month as the Hotter Than Hell tour rolls its way into Gladstone.

Featuring some of the biggest Aussie rock bands of the decade, including Grinspoon, Jebediah, Killing Heidi, The Superjesus and The Koffin Rockers, the event hits Gladstone on Saturday, January 20 for an afternoon of all your favourite Aussie rock classics.

The outdoor event adds Gladstone to its long list of touring venues, including shows in Townsville, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, bringing back "the old-school summer festival vibe direct to Gladstone".

Jesse Hooper from band Killing Heidi, who will be playing all of their classic singles in a "best of" party set, said the group is looking forward to the almost reunion-like event.

"We can't wait to see some of our favourite Aussie rock bands performing again," Jesse said.

"We're really excited about it."

He said the band's longevity was not only a result of creating meaningful songs but also "being from the country and eating our greens".

"Tracks like Weir and Mascara are still so popular," he said.

"Perhaps it's the songs' topics like friendship, that are what makes them timeless."

Killing Heidi were formed in 1996 by Victorian siblings Jesse and Ella Hooper

who went on to release 20 singles across three studio albums.

The band has won four Aria awards including album of the year, best group, best rock album and breakthrough artist album.

Tickets for the 18 years and over event are reasonably priced at $60, and limited to 1000 per show.

For tickets and information, visit harveyroadtavern.com.au/whats_on