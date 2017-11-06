Harvey Rd Tavern gets set for Melbourne Cup

A TOUCH OF CLASS: Tracey Bennet, Mace Bartlett and David Delanty have been working hard to put on show for Melbourne Cup Day.

A TOUCH OF CLASS: Tracey Bennet, Mace Bartlett and David Delanty have been working hard to put on show for Melbourne Cup Day. Julia Bartrim

HARVEY Road Tavern is pulling out all the stops for Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday.

To kick the day off, the venue is branching out, hosting a made-to-order big breakfast which includes an espresso coffee.

The main celebration will still be lunch, featuring a deluxe buffet with prawns.

Mace Bartlett, venue manager, said the lunch would be a premium experience with a glass of Moet or craft beer served to guests on arrival.

"It's a good excuse for a party and a good excuse to dress up and have some fun with friends,” he said.

And he does mean dress up; Mr Bartlett is encouraging men to get out their suits for the lunch and there will be a best dressed prize awarded to the most stylish lady on the day.

So far the venue has sold about 100 tickets for the lunch and the remainder are selling fast.

Assistant manager Dave Delanty said they expected a big crowd.

"We've got massive screens at the sports bar so it will be pretty packed in the afternoon,” he said.

Mr Delanty said he would be placing his bets today, as he would not have time tomorrow.