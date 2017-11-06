News

Harvey Rd Tavern gets set for Melbourne Cup

A TOUCH OF CLASS: Tracey Bennet, Mace Bartlett and David Delanty have been working hard to put on show for Melbourne Cup Day.
A TOUCH OF CLASS: Tracey Bennet, Mace Bartlett and David Delanty have been working hard to put on show for Melbourne Cup Day. Julia Bartrim
Julia Bartrim
by

HARVEY Road Tavern is pulling out all the stops for Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday.

To kick the day off, the venue is branching out, hosting a made-to-order big breakfast which includes an espresso coffee.

The main celebration will still be lunch, featuring a deluxe buffet with prawns.

Mace Bartlett, venue manager, said the lunch would be a premium experience with a glass of Moet or craft beer served to guests on arrival.

"It's a good excuse for a party and a good excuse to dress up and have some fun with friends,” he said.

And he does mean dress up; Mr Bartlett is encouraging men to get out their suits for the lunch and there will be a best dressed prize awarded to the most stylish lady on the day.

So far the venue has sold about 100 tickets for the lunch and the remainder are selling fast.

Assistant manager Dave Delanty said they expected a big crowd.

"We've got massive screens at the sports bar so it will be pretty packed in the afternoon,” he said.

Mr Delanty said he would be placing his bets today, as he would not have time tomorrow.

Topics:  harvey road tavern melbourne cup

Gladstone Observer

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Residents worried they'll pay for port's pollution

Residents worried they'll pay for port's pollution

Nineteen submissions have been made to the draft port plan by concerned locals.

Premier MIA in Gladstone but we're not forgotten

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seen speaking on breakfast radio in Rockhampton during the Queensland Election campaign on Thursday, November 2, 2017. Premier Palaszczuk will spend day 5 of the election in the Central Queensland based electorate after the former member Bill Byrne was forced to retire due to ill health. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

Gladstone MP says Palaszczuk will not miss out

You don't need a big budget for a fabulous home

DESIGN TIME: Tina Dunn, Kristie Wockner, Ben Williams, Anna Ariens, Elmira Esfahani and Donna Pittendreigh learn about complementary colours.

Gladstone interior designer says she can work with any budget

Wedding showcase a hit with local brides

Sweets made by Amanda Eising, "Cake Delish".

Cakes, flowers, dresses, it was all on show this weekend.

Local Partners