Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Harry’s job pitch for Meghan

by Laura Italiano
13th Jan 2020 10:05 AM

 

Just three months before Meghan Markle recorded a voiceover for an upcoming Disney project, her husband, Prince Harry, may have buttonholed the head of the entertainment company at a London premiere to ask she be considered for the job.

Harry, Meghan, and Disney CEO Bob Iger were together on the red carpet for London's Lion King premiere when an onlooker was able to catch the conversation on tape.

Harry and Meghan at the Lion King premiere. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Harry and Meghan at the Lion King premiere. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

As Meghan hugged Beyonce, who was also at the premiere, the Duke of Sussex collared the Disney chief and apparently touted his former actress wife's interest in voiceover work.

The moment Harry spruiked Meghan’s skills to the Disney CEO. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images
The moment Harry spruiked Meghan’s skills to the Disney CEO. Picture: Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Ah, I did not know that," Iger was taped saying. "You seem surprised," Harry responded. "She's really interested."

Iger replied, "We'd love to try. That's a great idea."

The Times of London revealed on Saturday that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with The Walt Disney Company for work on an undisclosed project.

In lieu of a direct payment - royals are barred from working for money - Disney reportedly made a donation to one of the Sussex's pet projects, Elephants Without Borders, a wildlife charity.

The resurfaced clip comes just hours before Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry gather to meet the Queen for an emergency summit at Sandringham to hammer out the details of the Sussex's future.

A Palace source confirmed to The Sun they will also discuss the "next steps" for the monarchy, with an announcement due within days.

The meeting will be the first time Harry has come face-to-face with his grandma since revealing his plan to quit frontline duties last week.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

More Stories

Show More
bob iger disney megan markle megxit overheard prince harry voiceover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recovered ice addict leaves mate with broken eye socket

        premium_icon Recovered ice addict leaves mate with broken eye socket

        News A former ice addict who claimed to have turned his life around has found himself back before a magistrate after he brutally assaulted his friend.

        100 YEARS: Boyne Valley township celebrates

        premium_icon 100 YEARS: Boyne Valley township celebrates

        News Members of the historical society are hoping to get in touch with families of the...

        • 13th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
        How you can score a tinnie full of tinnies

        premium_icon How you can score a tinnie full of tinnies

        Whats On It’s the most Gladstone prize you could think of and here is how you can win it.

        Man in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Man in hospital after motorbike crash

        News A MAN was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash