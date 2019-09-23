Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SA fashion designers George Gross with Harry Watt. Picture: Nowell Grant
SA fashion designers George Gross with Harry Watt. Picture: Nowell Grant
News

Aussie fashion icon dies at 82

by Anna Vlach
23rd Sep 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Iconic South Australian designer Harry Watt has died at age 82.

Watt, who was the creative force behind the world-renowned label Harry Who, died in Adelaide last night with his life partner, designer George Gross, by his side.

The two had also been business partners, running George Gross and Harry Who for 40 years before retiring in 2014.

Their creations were worn and loved by some of the world's most famous women including Princess Diana, Joan Collins and Elle Macpherson.

In 2017 they were each appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

George Gross and Harry Watt in 2008.
George Gross and Harry Watt in 2008.

 

Harry Watt wearing his sailor uniform in 1956.
Harry Watt wearing his sailor uniform in 1956.

More Stories

editors picks fashion harry watt south australia

Top Stories

    Magistrate to decide if 4g of meth is enough for jail

    premium_icon Magistrate to decide if 4g of meth is enough for jail

    News A YOUNG Gladstone man will learn today whether he is to be sent to prison on a range of drug charges including driving under the influence and possession.

    Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    premium_icon Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    News A NEW compliance and education campaign is calling on Gladstone residents and...

    Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    premium_icon Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    News We’ve been told not to expect much but Gladstone could see a repeat of Saturday’s...

    IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...