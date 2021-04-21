Harry skips Queen’s b'day to return home

BESTPIX - The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor

Prince Harry has swiftly returned to the US to reunite with pregnant wife Meghan Markle and their two-year-old son Archie, as the Daily Mail reports.

Harry, 36, is said to have flown into LAX on an American Airlines flight that arrived in Los Angeles after 1.30pm local time.

In photographs obtained by the publication, Prince Harry was spotted leaving the private terminal at the airport shortly after the plane landed. He was later spotted again arriving in Montecito at around 4.00pm.

This means that Harry has decided to miss the Queen's 95th birthday tomorrow, who is currently mourning Prince Philip and is set to return to her official duties on Friday.

It has been reported that Prince Charles will also be missing the Queen's birthday, as will Prince William.

It had previously been widely claimed that Harry would be staying for the Queen's birthday, however sources have now say that he was "conflicted" about this decision and wanted to return home to Meghan.

Harry flew into the UK on an American Airlines flight a little over a week ago, spending most of his time in quarantine at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Now, upon returning him he will begin a 10-day quarantine that is required for international travellers that journey to the US.

Harry's very brief trip back to the UK for his grandfather's funeral marks his first trip back to Britain in over a year.

Meghan Markle was advised not to travel to the UK with her husband for Philip's funeral, as she is currently pregnant with their daughter.

Sources revealed on Sunday that Harry received a very "frosty" welcome back home when he attended the funeral on Saturday, largely ignored by the senior royals.

Prince Harry was barely acknowledged by certain members of his family at Prince Philip's funeral - including Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, it is claimed.

It is said that some members of Harry's extended royal family "did not acknowledge him before or during Philip's funeral service".

It is thought that tensions are still running high in the aftermath of Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A source told the Daily Mail: "There is a deep sense of protection towards the Queen and resentment towards Harry. There is little sympathy for him after what he and Meghan said on Oprah."

