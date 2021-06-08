Harry, Meghan announce birth of daughter

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their baby daughter into the world. Picture: AFP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Sunday, local time, the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in California after a year of turmoil in Britain's Royal Family.

Despite the apparent rift, the baby's name is clearly a touching tribute to the Royals.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," said a statement from the couple.

The baby girl was born at 11.40am on Friday, local time, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, weighing a healthy 7lbs 11oz.

The statement said "both mother and child are healthy and well and settling in at home".

Meghan and Harry have asked wellwishers to support organisations working for women and girls instead of sending gifts.

A statement published on their Archewell website said: "On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

The couple have also asked anyone wishing to send a present to instead "support or learn more" about organisations working for women and girls."

The couple also posted the statement on their official Instagram account.

The couple is yet to share a photo of their baby girl.

QUEEN, ROYAL FAMILY 'DELIGHTED' AT BIRTH

Queen Elizabeth II and her family are "delighted" at the birth of a daughter to her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Sunday, local time.

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," a palace spokeswoman said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sent his congratulations.

"Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

WHERE LILIBET DIANA FITS IN THE ROYAL FAMILY

The new arrival is the Queen's 11th great-grandchild, joining big brother Archie and Prince William's children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Lilibet is Prince Charles' fifth grandchild.

Harry and Meghan's first and only daughter is the eighth-in-line to the throne, and the most senior royal in the current line of succession to be born overseas, according to The Sun.

Her arrival has pushed Prince Andrew, who was born second in line in 1960, down to ninth place.

Lilibet Diana is not entitled, at this stage, to be an HRH nor a princess due to rules set out more than 100 years ago by George V.

She can, however, become a Lady, although Harry and Meghan will most likely style their second-born a Miss, as they did with Master Archie, using the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess have previously made no secret of their desire for a second child but have said two children will be their limit for environmental reasons.

Meghan Markle reads to baby Archie, whose title is “master”. His little sister Lili will likely be “miss.” Picture: Twitter

The couple revealed they were having a daughter during their Oprah interview in March.

When Oprah asked Harry how he felt learning he would have a daughter, he gushed: "Amazing. Just grateful.

"To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for. We've got our family - the four of us and our two dogs."

WILL BABY LILI HELP HEAL THE ROYAL RIFT?

Harry and Meghan sat in March for a bombshell interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, triggering the royal family's biggest crisis since Harry's mother died in a car crash in 1997.

During the two-hour sit-down, viewed by more than 17 million people in the US and over 11 million in Britain, Harry and Meghan said racism had played a part in them quitting the UK for North America.

The couple said a senior royal had speculated how dark their child's skin would be before he was born. Meghan's mother is Black and her father is white.

Meghan, a former actress, also told Winfrey she was "naively" unprepared for life as a royal and had contemplated suicide while pregnant with her first child Archie.

Harry, 36, and Meghan 39, accused newspapers of racial stereotyping, particularly set against coverage of Harry's sister-in-law, Kate, who is white.

Prior to these events, Prince Harry is said to have a good relationship with his grandparents. He told talk show host James Corden earlier this year that he had spoken via video call Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip since moving to the United States so they could see their great-grandson Archie.

Harry has spoken to his father multiple times since the Oprah interview came out, notably after Prince Philip's funeral, according to British media.

Originally published as Harry, Meghan announce birth of daughter