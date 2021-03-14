‘Harrowing’: Lawyers investigate Meghan bullying claims

How much money did Diana leave for Prince Harry?

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will be investigated by an independent law firm over bullying claims, as a new battlefront opens in the royal war.

Buckingham Palace will draft in lawyers to check claims from up to a dozen staffers who have raised concerns about their treatment.

It was alleged Meghan bullied two personal assistants out of their jobs in a complaint that was made in October 2018 but never followed up.

Meghan Markle has been accused of bullying staff. Picture: CBS

The initial probe was expected to be done in house by the royal family, but it was decided that it should be seen to be more independent.

Meghan has denied the complaints as a "smear campaign" and written to the Queen to ask to be included in the inquiry.

However, it has been reported that neither Prince Harry, nor Meghan will be allowed to take part.

The way forward for the Sussexes and the British royal family remains an enigma.

Prince William has "been in contact" with his brother since the interview with Oprah Winfrey that has shocked the Firm to its core.

The Duke of Cambridge last week strongly denied the couple's claim that the royal family was racist.

Thawing the brothers' feud was seen as a key step in calming hostilities, with the Queen, at 94, only able to handle so much of the detail of the battle.

There has been an escalation on both sides since the Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan's friends warning they have emails and texts to prove their claims.

Sources close to the royals have fired their own warning shots, saying some of the claims against Meghan have yet to be detailed.

"The actual worst incidences haven't come out. There are some harrowing stories to tell," a source told The Sunday Times.

Meghan had asked for Buckingham Palace to turn over its emails and texts relating to the bullying complaints, but they were unlikely to be handed over.

The Queen has banned staff from discussing the matter outside the family in a bid to stop more leaked reports.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Our commitment to look into the circumstances around the allegations from former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is being taken forward but we will not be providing a public commentary on it."

The lead up to the royal wedding has been seen as a flashpoint.

The couple had been accused of being unreasonable towards the Kingdom Choir, who sang Stand By Me at the couple's 2018 nuptials that were watched by 2 billion people.

It was reported they had asked for at least 12 arrangements of the song before they were happy.

The choir, however, said in a statement that "Harry and Meghan were gracious in all their dealings with us and excited as any soon-to-be married couple would be about the music for their wedding."

Originally published as 'Harrowing': Lawyers investigate Meghan bullying claims