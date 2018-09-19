Harrison's long road to recovery

UP AND EAT'EM: Harrison McGuire is recovering in the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

UP AND EAT'EM: Harrison McGuire is recovering in the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital. Jenni McGuire

FOUR days after breaking his neck in a bicycle accident Harrison McGuire took his first wobbly steps on the long road to recovery.

His mother, Jenni, said it was an amazing moment.

"His father, Joe, was back in Gladstone playing a grand final hockey game," she said.

"But Harrison was in the grand final of his life."

With assistance he was able to shuffle to the window of his hospital room.

"He was so brave," Mrs McGuire said.

"The pain was so bad that tears were running down his face.

"Tears were running down mine too but they were tears of joy."

With the aid of the halo brace, specialists and painkillers, Harrison is learning to adjust to life in recovery.

"He's exhausted from the pain, he's so hypersensitive," she said.

"All his nerves are inflamed so his body spasms and contorts and his skin feels like it's been badly burned, it's very painful.

"The more sleep, the more he heals."

They expect to be in Brisbane for the rest of this week.

"We're hoping he'll be able to come back to Gladstone this weekend," Mrs McGuire said.

"It's still early days and he's got lots of rehab ahead of him."

There was one special sign Harrison was on the mend.

"He laughed for the first time after watching a silly video of Boots the Cat," Mrs McGuire said.

"No sooner had he laughed then he had a poo at last.

"Laughter really is the best medicine."