Harrison's keen to get back home to Gladstone

LITTLE TROOPER: Harrison McGuire with a group of soldiers who were visiting patients in The Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

LITTLE TROOPER: Harrison McGuire with a group of soldiers who were visiting patients in The Lady Cilento Children's Hospital. Jenni McGuire

NEARLY three weeks after breaking his neck in a bicycle accident, Harrison McGuire is making an excellent recovery.

His mother Jenni McGuire said the break was one of the worst the specialists at The Lady Cilento Children's Hospital have ever seen.

"He had a 5mm gap in the bone," she said.

"That's why they were so surprised Harrison doesn't have paralysis or brain damage.

"On Monday afternoon they put him in traction and sedated him and re-aligned the break which closed the gap.'

On Tuesday morning Harrison woke up after surgery and announced the pins and needles which had covered his entire body had gone.

"He walked around the room," Mrs McGuire said.

"Afterwards the orthopaedic surgeons tightened up all the pins they put into his skull to make sure they remain in place.

"He's still in a lot of pain, but we can manage this."

Harrison's recovery has been so impressive the family have been told he will be back home much sooner than expected.

Mrs McGuire and her husband Joe have been given some training to assist Harrison for the next six weeks.

"Joe and I have been shown how to sterilise and take care of the screws penetrating his skin and skull,

"They'll be teleconferencing with the Gladstone Hospital to make sure we're doing the right thing.

"And all going to plan in six weeks time we'll be back in Brisbane to have the brace taken off and he'll start the spinal specialists physio."

She said at that point the specialist will be looking for any deficiencies.

"They told us that that it will be things like turning his head and vibrations," Mrs McGuire said.

"We'll have months of rehabilitation until hopefully we get our son back."

Harry's break is aligned & healing. He's no longer got pins & needles and his arms & legs are really restless, so we keep on hearing "I want to get up!" So his body is coming back online. He's in alot of pain but this is being managed. We forecast he'll be home soon. Therefore, I'm going to return home earlier to get the house organised with mobility equipment and his favourite mushy foods. Joe McGuire & Harry will fly home once he's up to it.