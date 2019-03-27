Harriet Wran arrested for drug possession

Harriet Wran, the daughter of former NSW premier Neville Wran, has been arrested after she was allegedly caught in possession of drugs.

The 31-year-old recovering ice addict was arrested at a service station in Wyong on the Central Coast at 1.30am this morning, after police allegedly spotted two people acting suspiciously at a service station.

She has been bailed to appear at Wyong Local Court on April 3.

Wran was sentenced to jail for four years for being an accessory to the fatal stabbing of drug dealer Daniel McNulty, 48, in a Redfern housing commission unit in 2014.

She admitted in court the day after her 2014 arrest that she had "no fixed address", just four months after the death of her father. She spent two years in Silverwater Jail.

Prior to her first arrest, the former private schoolgirl had been living in a "crack den". Ice addicts living at the McKell public housing tower where she witnessed the stabbing claimed the murder occurred after a "$70 bad ice deal gone wrong".

At the time, they told news.com.au that Wran's then-boyfriend of two weeks, Michael Lee, and Redfern local Lloyd Edward Haines had gone to Unit B30 in the McKell building because of a "bad deal".

"They'd spent $70 on ice and it was no good. It was s**t," an addict said. "They were going back to get their money back or some more drugs."

Wran had been attempting to fight her ice addiction, but after her father's death from dementia in April 2014, her resolve unravelled.

Following her release from jail in September 2016, she recovering drug addict said "it's going to be a long process and it's going to be hard".

Last year, The Daily Telegraph reported she had put her sordid past behind her, beginning an agribusiness degree and spending time recovering on her parents' $2 million Yarramalong Valley property.

