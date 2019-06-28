Menu
Scientists have engineered about 150 tonnes of salvaged hardwood into
Scientists have engineered about 150 tonnes of salvaged hardwood into "log jam" structures to help stop heavy erosion at Clyde Creek, Calliope. Contributed
Hardwood structure to stop Clyde Creek erosion

by Glen Porteous
28th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
SCIENTISTS have engineered about 150 tonnes of salvaged hardwood into "log jam” structures to help stop heavy erosion at Clyde Creek, Calliope.

Five of the structures - each made up of 17 hardwood logs and weighing 25 to 30 tonnes were lowered into Clyde Creek about 10 months ago.

The log jams combat erosion and are designed to deflect water away from the river bank and back into the centre of the creek.

Catchment Solutions aquatic ecologist and environmental consultant Matt Moore said the Clyde Creek bank had been retreating at an alarming rate of 0.25m per year.

"The log jams give the creek a bank. Previously, when fast water hit the bank in Clyde Creek, it was eroding badly, dropping sediment into the creek and out to sea.” Mr Moore said.

The natural "root ball” ends of the logs were kept attached as habitat structures for key fish species.

