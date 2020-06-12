‘Hardest hit’: What Australia Post changes mean for CQ

THE federal opposition is warning proposed changes to Australia Post regulations will significantly affect delivery times in Central Queensland.

Queensland senators Murray Watt and Anthony Chisholm claim Gladstone and Rockhampton are "set to be hardest hit" by new regulations.

Analysis from the Labor Party suggests the time frame for a letter delivered within a regional city will blow out from three to five business days after the day of posting.

This could mean that a letter posted on Monday would be collected on Tuesday and delivered the following week.

From a capital city to a regional city within the same state, the analysis shows the delivery time frame would increase from four to five business days.

In a statement released this week, Australia Post said it would temporarily implement an "alternating delivery model" in metropolitan areas, where letters will be delivered every second business day.

It says that the changes are essential to manage the impact of COVID-19 and called on all federal MPs for support.

"Unfortunately there has been a range of false claims made about the temporary changes to our regulations. We are not forcing 2000 of our valued posties into redundancies," Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate said.

"The temporary changes to letter delivery will only happen in metro areas and allow us to redeploy some of our posties to where their help is needed most - in parcel processing and delivery. We will still require posties to deliver letters."

Ms Holgate said letter volumes were down by 36 per cent in May compared with the previous year.

The average Australian household receives the average of one letter every second day.

"These temporary changes will allow our business to keep pace with the way Australians are currently shopping, doing business and connecting with each other," she said.

"Union claims as many as one in four postie jobs will be impacted are false. We have many more delivery rounds than we do posties and we are confident given early expressions of interest, a large portion of our workforce will want to transition to the growth area of the business."